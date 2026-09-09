'If you give a child a book': San Diego pediatricians use free books to build empathy and literacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Pediatricians across San Diego are using free books to help children build a love of reading — and an appreciation for the diversity of families around them.

Dr. Marsha Spitzer believes doctors have a unique opportunity to promote literacy at every checkup.

"Almost all children see their pediatrician once a year. And when you're little, you're seeing us actually many times a year. And so at each opportunity when we're talking about the importance of development, and the importance of families, we're able to reinforce those messages with a book," Spitzer said.

Her clinic gives away books to children from birth to age 5 at every visit through the Reach Out and Read program. For Pride, the clinic offers special titles featuring LGBTQ families and characters.

The books are chosen to build understanding and empathy in young readers.

"When we give a book that has a character that may be in that community, or more importantly a family that is part of that community, it shows children who are part of that community that they are seen and they belong. And it tells other children that this is part of the rich diversity of our world," Spitzer said.

Reach Out and Read has been giving away books at San Diego doctors' offices for around 30 years. In 2025 alone, the program gave out more than 186,000 books to nearly 95,000 kids in the area. The Pride books have been part of the program for a few years.

Spitzer said she is glad to offer children either a mirror of their own family or a window into others.

"What I love about it is it's a story all families can relate to... but it happens to feature a family that's LGBTQ," Spitzer said about a book she gives out called "Bathe the Cat."

"Children are naturally curious. And it's an opportunity for us as parents or caregivers to share that the basis of all families is love and acceptance and that comes in all forms," Spitzer said.

The books range from silly to sincere, and sharing them with kids fosters both a love of reading and an appreciation for everyone — one page at a time.

Reach Out and Read has a list of LGBTQ books on its website, rorsd.org. The site also includes resources for parents and a way to find a doctor who participates in the program.

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