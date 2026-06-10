Iconic "Mushroom House" undergoes facelift

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — San Diego's "Mushroom House," or Bell's Pavilion, on Black's Beach is undergoing cleanup, and its future use remains unclear despite online speculation.

A city code enforcement citation issued to the property owner kicked off the cleanup process, according to a liaison working with the property owner.

One Reddit post claimed the structure would become a new lifeguard tower, but Joe Vecchio explained that hasn't been decided yet. Vecchio, a friend of the owner who is helping coordinate the cleanup project, said the plans are still in the early stages.

"The owner would like this to become a community asset with multipurpose usage. We're talking with various groups and organizations, and now, we're at the very front end of this, so I can't tell you much more beyond that," Vecchio said.

GDC Construction is leading the cleanup effort and working to keep people off the property. During filming, I witnessed someone attempt to trespass on the site. The company has also taken steps to secure the site going forward, and has signs up indicating they have a direct relationship with the San Diego Police.

"We've installed a security system that is quite robust, and we have direct communication with the San Diego Police Department now," Poncho Dewhurst, the president of GDC Construction, explained.

Commissioned by Sam Bell in 1968, the house's mushroom structure makes it very secure and unique - a spot that has been the site of many viral social media posts, drawing more illicit activity to the structure. A cliff collapse damaged the tram that allowed the owner to access the property, making it harder for the owner to reach and secure it, Vecchio explained.

The owner is now working with the Coastal Commission and the City of San Diego to make it into a spot that serves the community. The restoration process is expected to take time. Coverage will continue as more details become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

