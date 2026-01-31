'ICE OUT': Hundreds march in City Heights for National Shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds gathered at Teralta Park in City Heights on Friday as part of nationwide "ICE Out" protests following the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

The rally turned into a march Friday afternoon, with hundreds taking to the streets of City Heights around Orange Ave, University Ave, and Marlborough St.

The national shutdown demonstration urged people to skip work, school, and shopping to send a message that workers and students keep society running, with organizers hoping to pressure leaders to change course on immigration enforcement.

Students from Hoover High School marched near their campus, while a large crowd assembled at the City Heights park. Similar protests took place in Minneapolis, where the shootings occurred, and across the country.

"I know the fear that my wife feels about going out with our daughter alone, because she's afraid. What if ICE stops her and she doesn't feel safe to go out with our child alone, and that makes me really sad as a parent," said Tricia Morales, a mother who attended the rally.

Organizers chose Teralta Park because City Heights serves as the heart of San Diego's immigrant and refugee communities. People traveled from North County and East County to participate.

"We're here so that all of our refugee neighbors, even because you know so many people are afraid just to go to work, to go out. So we want them to, from the inside of their homes, to know that there are people out here who are standing alongside them who are going to fight with them," said Emily Vongerichten, a community organizer at the San Diego Liberation Center.

The rally also focused on supporting the Somali community, particularly as Temporary Protected Status is set to expire in March and amid recent presidential statements that have created uncertainty and fear.

Organizers said at least 300 cities across the country held similar rallies.

ABC 10News is still waiting for a response from ICE about the National Shutdown.

