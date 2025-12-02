ICE detains 2 women during green card interviews days before Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego husbands are speaking out after their wives were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during what they believed would be their final green card interviews just days before Thanksgiving.

Dan Buckingham and Luis Amezquita were strangers until this past weekend, when both of their wives were taken into custody at the downtown U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

Now the men find themselves in the same fight to get their wives released from the Otay Mesa Detention Center as soon as possible.

"I'll never forget the look on her face," Buckingham said. "They gave us about one minute to, you know, she gave me her jewelry, phone, everything we had brought there. And she's just cried, saying, "I'm not a bad person, like, why? We're trying to do everything the right way. It was devastating, and I don't really know how to put it into words."

Buckingham's wife Juli is from Brazil. The couple got married last year and have since been navigating paperwork and fees to secure Juli's green card.

Amezquita and his newlywed wife, Vika, got married in March of this year. Their situation is slightly different because Vika is a Ukrainian refugee who came to the United States when the war started.

Amezquita said the information regarding her status as a refugee has been confusing, and they were unsure whether Temporary Protected Status had expired or been extended.

However, it didn't matter.

During Vika's interview, one question prompted ICE officers to detain her.

"When [USCIS] asked the question again of have you ever overstayed your visa, and she said yes, four ICE officers walked in," Amezquita said. "She was so confused, I was confused. And she's like, No, but my status is pending, my status is pending."

When asked if he mentioned the exemption for Ukrainian refugees, Amezquita said, "Essentially, they weren't there to talk. They were there to take her."

Local immigration attorney Andrew Nietor, who handles similar cases to Buckingham and Amezquita's, said he believes over 100 people in San Diego have been detained by ICE during their green card interviews in recent weeks.

The husbands said they can talk to their wives daily, but are only allowed in-person visits on Saturdays.

They're now waiting for more hearings and hoping to secure bond for their wives' release.

Despite the traumatic experience, both men encourage others in similar situations to continue with the process and show up for their interviews.

"Lawyers are saying you should still go to the interview, and I would agree with that because my lawyers told us getting that marriage approved is the most important part because that will help, you know, hopefully get the bond, hopefully get the green card. It's a really strong argument for why they should be allowed to stay here in this country," Buckingham said.

Amezquita has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected expenses of his wife's detention, which are estimated at $10,000 or more.

USCIS Spokesman Matthew J. Tragesser sent ABC 10News the following statement addressing their reasons for detaining the wives:

“Apprehensions at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices may occur if individuals are identified as having outstanding warrants; being subject to court-issued removal orders; or having committed fraud, crimes, or other violations of immigration law while in the United States. These actions are typically carried out by law enforcement partners, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Coordinating apprehensions at USCIS facilities rather than at homes or workplaces helps ensure a safer environment for both the individuals involved and law enforcement. Examples of various apprehensions taking place across the country are highlighted on our official social media channels: X (formerly Twitter) [twitter.com], Instagram [instagram.com], Facebook [facebook.com], and LinkedIn [linkedin.com]. For specific information about the arrests, we refer you to ICE."