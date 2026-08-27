ICE detaining Haitian food delivery drivers in San Diego, advocates say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Video shows the aftermath of what advocates say is one of several instances of ICE detaining food delivery drivers in San Diego. They say Haitians are being targeted one month after the administration ended their Temporary Protected Status.

Arturo Gonzalez patrols and documents ICE arrests throughout San Diego. In recent weeks, he says he has noticed a shift in ICE operations, with Haitians increasingly becoming the target of immigration enforcement. Many of those detained, he says, are food delivery drivers.

"It's been a lot of DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers because they're actively out delivering food from nearby restaurants," Gonzalez said.

His videos show abandoned cars, in some cases with what appears to be undelivered food in the front seat.

Benjamin Prado, with Union del Barrio, has also noticed the uptick in ICE arrests of Haitians.

"We definitely know that the cancellation of TPS a few weeks ago is now giving carte blanche to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to really just racially profile many of the, Haitian communities," Prado said.

Until late July, Haitians in the country had what is called Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, an immigration program that provides temporary legal status and work authorization to people whose home countries are impacted by ongoing armed conflict or natural disasters. The Trump administration ended TPS for Haitians in late July, leaving thousands suddenly without legal status.

The enforcement has been so concerning that the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a local nonprofit that advocates for Haitian immigrants across the country, canceled a monthly event originally scheduled for Saturday.

"We are heartbroken. We are very sad that the community is so traumatized and the fear that we see," said Guerline Jozef, the president and co-founder of the non-profit.

In a statement, ICE said they do not target individuals based on race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, political viewpoint or membership in any protected group, adding that their operations remain consistent and are based on law enforcement information, case-specific facts and applicable legal authorities.

Read their full statement below:

“ICE conducts enforcement operations in accordance with federal law, agency policy, and established priorities. ICE does not target individuals based on race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, political viewpoint, or membership in any protected group.





Our operations remain consistent and are based on law enforcement information, case-specific facts, and applicable legal authorities. ICE remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rights and dignity of all individuals.”





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