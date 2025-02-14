IBWC provides update on $42M contract focused on wastewater mitigation efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The International Boundary and Water Commission held a media briefing to provide updates on their ongoing efforts to mitigate water pollution in the South Bay region. The briefing follows the commission's recent acquisition of $42 million aimed at expanding and fixing the plant to address the transboundary flow of wastewater.

The contract is part of a larger, $600 million project.

Dr. Maria-Elena Giner, the head of the U.S. section of the IBWC, highlighted the agency's progress in understanding the origins of water pollution issues and the importance of addressing these challenges effectively.

“The problems we are having now are as a result of decades of lack of investment,” Giner stated. “It took time to get here and it’s going to take time to undo what’s happening now as well as going into a proactive maintenance mode.”

As part of their initiative, the IBWC plans to address key "choke points" affecting the treatment of wastewater attributed to equipment failures at pump stations. The improved facilities will increase treatment capacity from 50 million gallons per day to 75 million gallons per day, significantly enhancing their capability to manage wastewater.



Giner also noted that progress is occurring on the Mexican side of the border. Repairs at a sewage treatment plant in Mexico are expected to minimize the flow of sewage into U.S. waterways.

“On the Mexican side, we’re envisioning seeing improvements come March, which is good news,” she said.

The San Antonio de los Buenos facility will begin treating 17 million gallons per day of raw sewage by March, helping to address cross-border pollution.

While immediate changes in the South Bay may not be observable, Giner expressed optimism that residents will notice improvements by the summer.

The IBWC says it continues to coordinate efforts between the United States and Mexico to enhance water quality and address the longstanding challenges posed by wastewater treatment and pollution.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.