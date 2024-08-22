Local leaders announce plans for repairs at South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV)- New steps are being taken to address the South Bay sewage crisis. Thursday morning, local leaders announced repairs will soon be coming to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

ABC 10News learned some pre-construction could begin as early as the end of August. It’s going to take about 18 months to get all of the designs in place in order for construction crews to begin working on the repairs and upgrades, according to Rep. Juan Vargas.

Vargas says even though this news is long overdue, it is still going to take some time before the people living in the South Bay begin to see some relief.

“Yes, help is on the way. Yes, it's a very good thing,” says Vargas. “When the Mexican plant comes online in the next few months, as least when they think, yes you'll have some relief. Will it be all gone? No. It really is going to take five years to have the whole plan in place.”

Vargas held a press conference Thursday morning to announce the repairs coming to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Commissioner of the IBWC and Congressman Scott Peters joined the event virtually.

All of the leaders say they are committed to securing funds to get this project completed.

According to the IBWC, a $42.4 million contract will go to a company that plans to help with the initial phase, which includes the design builds. A San Diego design firm called Stantec Consulting will be working on this.

The full project is expected to cost as much as $600 million. The IBWC currently has about $400 million in federal funds.

The repairs and upgrades are expected to expand the treatment capacity from 25 million gallons of wastewater per day to 50 million gallons.

It could take five years to complete this project, but the IBWC says the plant will remain operational while construction is happening.