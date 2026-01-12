'I was just floored': Community steps up with donations after flooding at Alpha Project shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A New Year's storm that flooded downtown streets forced hundreds of people to evacuate the Alpha Project shelter, leaving many without their belongings as they sought emergency housing.

The flooding occurred on New Year's Day, overwhelming the shelter located off Newton Avenue and forcing more than 300 residents to evacuate. A majority lost some, if not all, of their belongings because of the flood. The displaced individuals are now staying at the Municipal Gym in Balboa Park while the Alpha Project recovers from the disaster.

Since we brought you the story on Jan. 2, San Diegans have stepped up in a big way. Donations have been pouring in at the Alpha Project's temporary operations center at Recital Hall in Balboa Park. The organization now has months' worth of clothes, toiletries, food, and other supplies.

"The response has been awesome. I mean, I was just floored. You know, by the number of people that are coming by and they're just like, hey, not only is this an opportunity for my husband to clean out his closet, finally, or clean out the garage, but this is an opportunity for us to give back," said Ryan Nelson, the shelter's assistant program manager.

One resident who lost all her belongings said the donations have been a huge help and praised the Alpha Project team for making the recovery process less stressful than it could have been.

The Alpha Project continues to accept donations daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Recital Hall, located next to the Air and Space Museum. The organization is specifically requesting big and tall, plus-size items, as well as books, including religious scriptures and writing prompt materials. Nelson added that this type of influx of donations is important to see year-round. The shelter is always in need of toiletries, feminine hygiene products, and basic clothing items like socks and underwear.

There is no timeline for when residents will be able to return to the Newton Avenue location. Nelson says they are "checking off boxes" for tasks that need to be completed before they can begin the transition back to the shelter.

