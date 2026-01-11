Hundreds protest in El Cajon following death of woman shot by ICE agent

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Hundreds of protesters lined the sidewalks in El Cajon Saturday, demanding justice for Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

The demonstration was one of several nationwide protests that have erupted since Good's death on Wednesday. Good was killed when an ICE agent shot into her vehicle after officials say she tried to run over a federal agent.

More than 300 people crowded the sidewalk from one end to the other, holding signs and chanting "Say her name, Renee Good!"

Good was 37 years old with a wife and three children.

"It's just really a terrible situation, and I want to just help bring awareness to that," said David Morrison, a protester.

For organizer Connie Elder, the case hits close to home.

"I'm from Minnesota and I know that corner where that murder occurred. My aunt, the matriarch of my mother's family, lived five blocks away for her entire life," Elder said.

Elder said organizers hold protests twice a week to voice opposition to current immigration policies. While Good's death happened in another state, Elder believes now is not the time to be silent.

"Because ICE is here in San Diego too. It's just a matter of time," Elder said.

Some protesters called on government leaders to take a stand against ICE operations.

"This can all be ended today by having Republicans just say no, and we need our Congress to stand up and fight for us, do what they're paid for, show up and be adults," said Susan Heath, a protester.

The Trump administration maintains the agent was acting in self-defense. ICE said in a statement this week that it supports peaceful protests but warned that rhetoric from activists and politicians has led to an increase in assaults on agents.

Elder said the goal of the protests is to create space for people to voice their opinions and have discussions with those who hold opposing views.

"They'll come up and say, what's this all about? And we talk and sometimes, sometimes they are not supportive of us, but we try to listen and they end up listening a little bit to us so I think that we're having an impact," Elder said.

Elder believes these protests are one step toward making change, but says more work needs to be done.

The El Cajon demonstration was one of two separate protests held in San Diego County on Saturday, with another anti-ICE demonstration taking place in Chula Vista.

