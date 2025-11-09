Hundreds of travelers caught in middle of FAA flight reductions at San Diego International

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on, travelers across the country are feeling the impact — including hundreds at San Diego International Airport, where flight cancellations and delays continue to pile up.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s mandated flight reductions took effect Friday, forcing airlines to scale back operations as staffing shortages worsen. What started as a 4% reduction is expected to more than double in the coming days, reaching 10% by next Friday.

For some, it’s been a travel nightmare.

“Yesterday I got to the airport at 10 a.m., and I had three flights canceled,” said traveler Renato Govea, who spent nearly 12 hours trying to get home. “At one point I even booked a flight to L.A. just because it was so hard to get to San Diego. But that one got canceled too — I ended up getting here close to 9 p.m. last night. Not fun.”

By Saturday night, more than 260 delays and at least 50 cancellations had been reported at San Diego International in just 48 hours.

What began as a 4% reduction on Friday is set to increase to 6% Tuesday, 8% Thursday, and reach 10% by Friday, according to federal officials. The move is part of a nationwide effort to reduce congestion as federal staffing shortages intensify.

“I’m worried about being able to make my transfer,” one traveler said. “I only have nine minutes between flights, so I’ll literally be running through the airport.”

Other passengers are taking no chances. A mother and daughter traveling together told 10News they arrived four hours early to get ahead of potential disruptions.

“We’re not nervous about getting ready for it, but with everyone saying, ‘You better get there early,’ we just wanted to be safe,” they said. “We really do appreciate those who are still working to make this possible.”

For many, there’s little to do but hope their flights don’t get cut next.

“Hopefully this one doesn’t get canceled like last night,” one traveler said. “If it does, I don’t know when I’m getting home.”

As flight cuts continue through the week, officials urge passengers to check with their airlines frequently, arrive early and expect delays.