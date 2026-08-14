Hundreds of acres of brush at Lake Hodges raise wildfire concerns in North County

LAKE HODGES (KGTV) — Hundreds of acres of brush have been exposed by lowered water levels at Lake Hodges, and local organizations say the growth poses a serious wildfire risk to the surrounding community.

The water level at Lake Hodges was lowered in 2023 after an inspection deemed the dam unsatisfactory. Immediate repairs were made, but water levels were kept low to minimize the chance of the dam failing.

Paul Bernstein, a board member for RaiseLakeHodges.org — a community group advocating for higher water levels — said the reduced lake level has allowed dense vegetation to take hold in areas that were previously underwater.

"So what we're looking at right behind me is very, very dense brush, and that's because of the fact that the lake level has been lowered. So as we've lowered the lake level over the last few years, all this brush that used to be covered in water has now grown," Bernstein said.

Bernstein said raising the lake level safely could help prevent a major wildfire.

"We think it's really important to raise the level of the lake safely. And by doing that prevent the catastrophic wildfire," Bernstein said.

Kevin Kidd, who spent 30 years inspecting dams as a diver for the City of San Diego, said he is concerned about both the condition of the dam and the fire danger posed by the surrounding brush.

"It superheats the whole thing and will take all these trees and changes again the whole dynamic, even, even weather, moisture, everything, it will change. If this were to catch like in another two months when it's dry, the heat would be so intense it would take all the homes, everything here back," Kidd said.

When asked about the vegetation, a City of San Diego spokesperson provided a statement that did not address who is responsible for removing the brush.

"Regarding the vegetation along the exposed shoreline and within the lakebed, these lands are classified as protected wetland habitat under local, State, and federal regulations. California's State and local brush management programs are designed to reduce flammable shrubs and grasses in the wildland-urban interface," the spokesperson said.

I also reached out to the council member representing the district, the state, and CAL FIRE to find out who is responsible for the brush.

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert said this in a statement:

"While the State has determined the dam’s condition is dire, the City must ensure we are fully prepared should a wildfire ignite in or around Lake Hodges...I hope the State can reevaluate the water level restrictions while the City works with its regional partners and experts on expediting dam repairs. Our residents, water supply, firefighters, and surrounding communities deserve that preparedness. I have full confidence in the SDFD’s ability to respond, but we cannot address one public safety threat while ignoring another. That’s why my office worked with Assemblymember Patel to obtain a $1.5 million grant for brush management this year.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

