Hundreds gather to remember good Samaritan killed in suspected DUI crash in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Hundreds of family and friends gathered to remember Berhane Woldemicael, a 73-year-old rideshare driver and grandfather killed after stopping to help injured people following a crash on Interstate 5 in Encinitas.

Woldemicael was wrapping up a rideshare shift around 3 a.m. on a Saturday, Sept. 12, when the California Highway Patrol says he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5, north of the Leucadia exit, involving several serious injuries. He got out to help the injured when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

One of the drivers in the initial crash, Mariano Hernandez, was booked on several charges, including DUI causing injury and vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors are now reviewing the case for possible charges.

His daughter, Gebriela, spoke at a memorial service.

"It's devastating, heartbreaking," Gebriela said.

Gebriela said the way her father died — as a good Samaritan — was a reflection of how he lived.

"It doesn't surprise me. My whole life I viewed him as my hero," Gebriela said. "He's always looking to help others."

She described her father as an Ethiopian native who immigrated from Sudan more than 3 decades ago and built a successful auto repair shop, which he ran for 17 years before selling it. Despite no longer needing to work, Woldemicael continued driving for a rideshare service.

"Always telling him you need to retire, but he hated to sit at home," Gebriela said.

Woldemicael was killed hours before he was set to attend his 1-year-old grandson's birthday party. He is survived by 3 grandchildren.

"For some to do that, it’s so irresponsible. It’s destroyed my family," Gebriela said. "It's reckless."

His legacy, Gebriela said at the funeral, will continue through the children he raised and the grandchildren he adored.

The family is calling for justice.

"We lost an incredible human being, and we want justice," Gebriela said.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

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