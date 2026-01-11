Hundreds gather in Chula Vista to protest death of Renee Good in Minneapolis

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Chula Vista Saturday to demonstrate against the recent death of Renee Good in Minneapolis, with some drawing parallels between current ICE raids and historical events.

Among the protesters was Claire Accomando, an 88-year-old who said the recent events reminded her of her childhood during World War II in France.

"I was shocked to recently hear the words deportations and disappearance. These were words that I hadn't really heard since I was, you know, 6, 7, 8 years old in France. Oh, it's horrifying," Accomando said.

Accomando said the Gestapo had kidnapped her aunt during the war. She said she's making every effort to push back so she doesn't relive her childhood memories.

"I'm 88 1/2, and I'm going to live 3 more years so I can vote again," Accomando said.

Other protesters came to demand accountability for Good's death, saying the incident caused personal disruption in their lives.

"I ended up taking the next day off of work just because I couldn't focus or concentrate on anything else. Um, you know, the murder itself was horrific," Anneke Doty, a protester, said.

ICE responded to the protests this week in a statement, saying "the vilification of the brave men and women in ICE law enforcement must stop." The agency added that despite violence against them, they will continue to keep American streets safe.

Accomando said she feels compelled to take action despite feeling helpless about the situation.

"It's just shocking, you feel kind of helpless. So this is a small way that you can do the things," Accomando said.

