Hundreds celebrate veterans on Honor Flight San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good things come to those who wait, and hundreds who waited Sunday at the San Diego International Airport understood that sentiment.

E. Royce Williams served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and is here, waiting to greet his fellow vets.

"When I see these people and have a hunch of what their background is, they're gung ho Americans," Williams said.

The cheering crowd continued to grow as spectators reflected om why they're there in the first place.

"There's some feedback and joy and what-not to be a part of this," Williams said.

And finally, the first vet in line, one of 90 with their guardians, greeted with celebration.

The group, traveling with Honor Flight San Diego, is returning after a three-day trip to Washington D.C., where they visted national memorials built in their honor.

Navy veteran Rhalene DeGraff traveled with the group and on Sunday, experienced the joy of Terminal 2 first-hand.

She describes this as a stark contrast to how her husband was greeted decades ago.

"I know when he came from Vietnam, nobody cared," said DeGraff, describing her husband's situation. "They just didn't, didn't want anything to do. Myself, I worked here in the states. And so that they could go and fight."

Walter Travis, a 101-year-old veteran, knows how powerful this trip is for these vets.

"I'd like to go up and shake their hand and congratulate them for being on that flight," Travis said.

For the crowd, the wait time means nothing because on the other side of that wait is a timeless moment they'll remember forever.