Human remains found at Palomar Mountain State Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Human remains were found at Palomar Mountain State Park Wednesday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say that around 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Department was notified of remains at Palomar Mountain State Park. Authorities are now working to recover the remains.

It's unclear what caused the death, and the identity is also unknown at this time.

It's also unclear how the body was discovered.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with the latest information.