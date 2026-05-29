How to use your library card to get free passes to attractions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents can access free admission to attractions across the city — including museums and the zoo — with a library card.

The San Diego Public Library offers passes to popular local destinations through its program, which coordinates free access to select attractions. Cardholders can visit the Discover and Go website, log in, and reserve a pass in advance. Passes can be printed or downloaded directly onto a mobile device. At the attraction, the passholder simply needs to present the pass, their library card, and ID.

"Doing this through the library is sort of a win-win for everybody," Jeffrey Davis, the branch manager of the Linda Vista Library, said.

For high-demand attractions like the zoo, cardholders should log in and reserve passes as soon as they become available on the first of the month.

"You know, what libraries do is they help the community share common resources," Davis said. "... One of the things that the pass program does is, we have all these riches around us in terms of these museums and all these other attractions around the city, and the library can facilitate the sharing of those for folks."

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