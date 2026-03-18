How to see the world's tiniest book on display in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you want to turn the pages of the world's tiniest book, you're out of luck. If you're okay with settling for looking at it, it's a short drive downtown with 2 hours of free parking in the garage downstairs to do so.

You'll need to take the elevator up to the ninth floor and walk into the rare books section, where a treasure trove of historic books awaits, including the nearly 3 millimeter wide volume, complete with 26 pages, each bearing one letter of the alphabet.

"This tiny book was manufactured to commemorate Gutenberg, the famous Gutenberg Press," Jeremy Davies with the San Diego Public Library explained. "They made 300 copies, 2 are in public libraries."

But the title "Tiniest Book in the World" is a little controversial.

The Guinness Book of World Records states the smallest book in the world, or "reproduction of a printed book," is actually titled "Teeny Ted from Turnip Town." San Diego Librarians say their book is the smallest mechanical book in the world, with proper binding and pages you could hypothetically turn - if you had small enough fingers.

The book is part of a display of other miniature books donated by Alice Miller, a librarian at the San Diego Public Library who collected small books.