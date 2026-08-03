How to attend free intro to improv workshops in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mockingbird Improv, a nonprofit improv theater and training center in Liberty Station, is offering free intro-to-improv workshops twice this month.

The free workshops are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10 and Monday, Aug. 24. Registration is required in advance.

Peter Jacques, the Design Director for Mockingbird Improv, said the organization has made affordability a priority since its founding.

"Ever since we began, it was important to Mockingbird to have things be affordable — we have at least one free intro workshop a month ... it's a great way to meet people, it's fun, if you've never played improv games before, they're fun," Jacques said.

Mockingbird Improv also offers pay-what-you-can improv shows for those who prefer to watch rather than participate. Tickets for those shows can be reserved in advance on their website. A donation of $10 per show is suggested.

The theater is located at the Dorothea Laub Music and Arts Center in Liberty Station. A free parking lot is available directly across the street.

The workshops are considered work-schedule friendly. Teens are welcome, though Jacques said the workshops are not necessarily suited for young children.

Mockingbird Improv offers a variety of paid classes in addition to the free monthly workshops.

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