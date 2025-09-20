How ABC’s decision to pull Kimmel relates to San Diego’s local TV market

ABC has indefinitely pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from its network following comments made by the host. The decision is part of a much larger picture of the business of local and national TV.

Understanding TV ownership structure

Most local television stations operate under affiliate agreements with major networks like ABC, which is owned by Disney. These agreements allow stations to air network programming during specific time slots, including shows like "Good Morning America," "The Bachelor," and "Dancing with the Stars."

Local stations are typically owned by larger media corporations. E.W. Scripps owns ABC 10News in San Diego and maintains an affiliate agreement with ABC.

If Nexstar's acquisition of Tegna receives approval, the company would own three television stations in the San Diego market, significantly consolidating local media ownership.

Background of Kimmel being pulled from ABC

The decision came after a chain of events that began September 15, when Kimmel remarked on his show about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Two days later, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr addressed the comments during a podcast appearance, suggesting potential regulatory action against broadcast stations.

"They have a license, granted by us at the FCC, and what comes with it is an obligation to operate in the public interest," Carr said. "Frankly, when you see stuff like this, I mean look we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action. Frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Hours after Carr's comments, Nexstar Media Group announced it would pre-empt Kimmel's show at its ABC-affiliated stations. Nexstar is the largest owner of ABC affiliate stations nationwide and operates Fox 5 and KUSI locally in San Diego.

That same evening, ABC made the decision to pull the show from all its affiliates across the country.

Nexstar is currently pursuing a $6 billion acquisition deal with Tegna, another major broadcaster that owns the CBS affiliate station in San Diego. The deal requires FCC approval.

Nexstar has denied that its decision to pre-empt Kimmel was related to Chairman Carr's comments.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.