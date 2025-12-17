House fire in Otay Mesa kills dog as owners escape flames Monday night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A husband and wife escaped a house fire in Otay Mesa late Monday night, but their dog died in the blaze after the couple was unable to rescue the animal from the flames.

The fire broke out along Vista Santa Clara, with flames shooting out of a garage and spreading to the home. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers before a loud explosion shook nearby houses.

"I heard what sounded like firecrackers in the backyard. Then it sounded like gunshots,” said Caroline Serrano, who lives several homes away. "Then I heard a loud explosion that shook my house. I got up and looked out my window and saw a big fire."

The noises that woke neighbors were likely from a vehicle inside the garage as a fuel tank and tires burned, according to fire officials.

Serrano said she grabbed a hose and tried to wet down brush while standing on a chair along her backyard fence.

"I had my hose out, hosing as much of the brush that I could, hosing down our fence," Serrano said.

Neighbor Miguel Pena also heard the commotion.

"I heard a noise like a bang!" Pena said. “Fire just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

The homeowners, a husband and wife, escaped the fire but attempted to go back inside to save their dog. Serrano says she saw police prevent them from re-entering the burning home. The husband suffered a burn on his face, and the dog died in the fire.

San Diego and Chula Vista fire crews knocked down the fire after about 30 minutes and prevented it from spreading to other homes.

Fire investigators have determined the blaze was accidental and started in the garage, though the exact cause remains unknown.

Retired fire captain Bob Lyon said garage fires can sometimes give residents extra warning to escape.

"All the different noises in the fire, and the things that are happening, wakes them up and gives them opportunity to get out," Lyon said.

Serrano praised the fire department's response.

"The fire department did an amazing job. I'm truly grateful," Serrano said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

