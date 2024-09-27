Grandfather killed in East Village attack; family calls surveillance video 'horrifying'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning a grandfather who was shot and stabbed in the East Village area last week.

“He was a caring person with a big heart,” said Andrea Burnett-Davis, Tillis’ cousin.

53-year-old Willie Tills was a familiar face in the east village. Three or four times a week, he would show up to help the homeless.

“He would give them money, buy them food,” said Burnett-Davis.

Burnett-Davis believes that's likely what he was doing on 14th Street near Imperial Avenue last Tuesday evening.

Police responding to the sound of gunshots said Tillis was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“Crushed, devastated, hurt,” said Victor Pearson, Tillis’ brother.

Pearson said Willis, a grandfather of 8, always made time to help others.

"My brother was loving, looked out for everybody,” said Pearson.

A day after Tillis died, police say 53-year-old Alex Bailey, the suspected shooter, was arrested during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors showed a group of Tillis' family members the surveillance video of part of the incident a few days ago.

“It was horrifying. In the video, the guy comes off the wall … Instead of letting my little brother walk past, he stood in front of him and they had words," said Pearson.

"My brother turned around to walk away, and another guy starts shooting … My brother was shot in the back … You see bodies, but you can't really see what they're doing to him, on the ground. Then, they disperse."

The brutality of the assault haunts Pearson.

Loved ones are now making a public appeal for tips, with several other suspects still at large.

“We need closure and he deserves justice,” said Pearson.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

