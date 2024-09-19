Suspected involved in East Village Homicide in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Officials arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the slaying of a man found shot and stabbed to death near Petco Park.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Alex Bailey, 53, was arrested at about 10:45 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 2800 block of National Avenue, near 28th Street and Interstate 5, in Logan Heights.

Bailey and another assailant allegedly killed the victim, also 53, on Tuesday evening during a confrontation in the East Village. Patrol officers who heard what sounded like gunfire in the downtown district just east of San Diego Bay found the mortally wounded man on a sidewalk near the intersection of 14th Street and Imperial Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m., SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He remained unidentified Wednesday evening.

"The preliminary investigation shows that a group of people was gathered on the sidewalk," Campbell said. "There was some sort of altercation that led to (one assailant) shooting the victim, then another...stabbing the victim."

Following the deadly violence, the suspects fled in different directions, according to police.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, including analyzing physical evidence collected from the scene, attempting to locate and interview witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance footage," Campbell said.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the homicide.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

