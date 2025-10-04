Hope and cautious optimism surrounds potential Gaza peace deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Community members are once again reacting with cautious optimism following news that Hamas may be open to a U.S.-brokered deal to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas indicated it could accept the Trump administration’s proposed 20-point peace plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages — both living and dead. The announcement has sparked hope for some, but skepticism for others who fear the agreement leaves dangerous loopholes.

“It’s the most hopeful development we’ve seen in quite some time,” said Heidi Gantwerk, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego. “But I also know there is still quite a lot of difference and a lot of negotiation to happen.”

Gantwerk, who recently returned from Israel showed me the images of war-torn families She remains hopeful, though cautious.

“These hostages don’t have a lot of time left, the ones that are remaining alive,” Gantwerk said. “So I really hope that we can come to some sort of agreement and see them home in the next few days — and see an end to this very long war.”

Still, Hamas has said several elements of the 20-point plan require further consultation among Palestinians before a final deal can be reached.

That uncertainty fuels doubt among local Palestinians like Samar Ismail, a community organizer with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“We have always wanted peace, and it seems that Israel continues to violate the ceasefire,” Ismail said. “I really don’t know what to expect — or if they’re going to back out again.”

Ismail fears the deal could repeat history, creating what she describes as a legal loophole that allows Israel to continue occupation and expand without global pushback.

“This plan outlines similar circumstances where there won’t be international outcry the same way that it’s happening right now,” she said. “It can happen behind closed doors — like it has happened for 76 years.”

For now, the Trump administration says Hamas has 72 hours to hand over the hostages. Whether this deal leads to a long-awaited breakthrough or becomes another failed attempt remains to be seen.

