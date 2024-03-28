Hoover High School's associate principal to be charged for child pornography Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An associate principal at a local high school, accused of sending illicit photos of himself to a minor, will face a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Charles De Freitas, 41, is accused of distributing lewd content to a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He will be arraigned at the downtown San Diego Central Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.

San Diego Police said De Freitas sent offensive sexual pictures of himself to a minor, and asked the minor for pictures in return, through a social media app.

De Freitas was arrested on March 20, and SDPD said they've also taken his electronic devices to be analyzed.

SDPD is investigating if De Freitas had other victims.

De Freitas has been at Hoover High School since 2022, and he has been with the San Diego Unified School District for the past 13 years.

De Freitas is the third person working in local schools to be charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, in the last week and a half.

On Wednesday, an Encinitas middle school staffer pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year old.

Last Wednesday, a Mount Carmel high school teacher was charged with 17 felony counts of having sexual relations with a minor.