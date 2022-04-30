Homicide investigation underway in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 31-year-old man was found dead in City Heights early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.,

Police received a report about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path of Teralta Park on 4050 Orange Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive with trauma to his upper body. Officer performed CPR until San Diego Fire-Rescue could arrive. Half an hour later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident. Investigators said it appears that the man was walking in the area of Teralta Park, 4100 Central Avenue, and 4000 Polk Avenue, collapsed and died from his injuries.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his family has been notified, police said. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.