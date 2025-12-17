Homes vs parks: Empty lot sits at the center of debate over development in the College/Rolando area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An empty lot next to a library in San Diego's College Area has become the center of a community debate over whether the city needs more housing or green space, as residents grow frustrated with a stalled development project that has lingered for more than seven years.

The vacant property at 6650 Montezuma Road sits adjacent to the College/Rolando Library and has remained undeveloped since 2017, despite plans for a 182-unit housing complex. Atlantis, the company that owns the land, holds a city permit for the project, but that permit expires in June.

The controversy comes as the San Diego City Council approved new community plans Tuesday that will bring tens of thousands of additional homes to the College Area and Clairemont neighborhoods.

"We are desperately seeking parks on any lot that's vacant and not being used," said Julie Hamilton, president of the College Area Community Council.

Hamilton advocates for the city to purchase the Montezuma Road property and convert it into a park and recreation center that would complement the existing library.

"It could be a community hub. We don't have one right now," Hamilton told ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons. "The community has 1.6 acres of park right now to support 20,000 people."

The broader community plans approved Tuesday represent a significant housing expansion. Clairemont's new plan allows for 14,000 more homes, with most concentrated near transit corridors. The update also creates additional space for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

The College Area will see nearly 18,000 new homes under its approved plan, with most units designed to house San Diego State University students. It also calls for a linear park along Montezuma Road, but that's not what Hamilton wants.

The Montezuma Road lot has become a focal point for residents who say the prolonged delay presents an opportunity for something different.

"It shouldn't be housing vs. park. It's really not. It's just that this particular property has been like this since 2017, and it is an opportunity to get something the community also needs," Hamilton said.

The plans for the lot, as well as the ownership of the lot, have changed several times over the years, from a hotel to housing to a mixed-use project. Atlantis did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several months. The company lists the housing project on its website despite the years-long delay. Councilmember Sean Elo Rivera, who represents the area, also did not respond to requests for comment.

"It's an uphill battle," Hamilton admits. "The city doesn't have any money. I know that's not a surprise to anyone. But there are other things getting built and developed in other communities in the city by pushing the right buttons, knowing who to go to, knowing where to find the money and knowing what to do. And that's what we want to start doing."

She also believes her idea could help address parking problems at the library, as current parking spots remain fenced off due to the pending development.

"They should be library spaces," Hamilton said. "The city built them and the city should be working on a deal that shares them."

The lot has been a source of community concern for years. In 2018, neighbors complained about a homeless encampment and accumulating trash, including mattresses, food, tents, electronics and other debris.

Following ABC 10News coverage, a cleaning company removed the trash and a security company began patrolling the area twice daily. Those efforts have largely eliminated the encampments and debris from the site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.