Homeless population connected with resources through center at San Diego Central Library

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's an emotional day for many people in San Diego who don't have a place to call home. For one woman, the word "homeless" is hopefully a thing of the past.

She got a housing deposit through the Hub, formerly known as San Diego's homelessness response center.

It all started with a phone call. "I'm either going to send them to outreach or send them to a case manager," said HUB Navigator Jackie Smith, who helps connect people to resources.

Through those calls, navigators streamline and better connect clients with their specific needs.

"We are focused on getting folks housed, basic services and needs, driver's license, passport, job application, we will leverage our relationships here with those clients," said Joshua Coyne, the vice president of philanthropy for the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

The Hub opened at the Central Library in July. Its previous location is now being transformed into a 164-unit affordable housing development. It's reopening means the world for its clients.

"We want to be part of the solution and help people find the best version of themselves," said Misty Jones, the city librarian.

Jones said the Hub is just another avenue for the library to help with people struggling with homelessness.

Right now, the library also works closely with the Monarch School, a K through 12 public school for unhoused youth.

They hope the library can continue to be a connector and help the homeless population.

"They use us, we welcome them," said Jones. "They use our resources and this is just an added kind of resource for them. It's an added tool for our librarians that we can direct people here to get the assistance that they need."