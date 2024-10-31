Homeless encampment behind Escondido apartment complex cleared out

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A homeless encampment set up behind an Escondido apartment complex was cleared out by police officers on Thursday as the city continues to enforce an encampment ban approved over the summer.

ABC 10News was at the apartment complex near Reidy Creek, off El Norte Parkway, on Wednesday when Escondido Police officers set up signs in the area to inform people that they would have 24 hours to clear out.

On Thursday, municipal workers with bulldozers and some police officers arrived to take down the encampment

“It's such a relief to know that we're gonna have our creek back,” said Lorena Garza, who has lived in the area for 11 years.

ABC 10News first met Garza on Wednesday. She said the encampment made her family feel so unsafe her grandchildren weren’t allowed to play in her backyard.

“No, not anymore, no. They're not allowed to,” said Garza. “And they don't want to, either; they're afraid.”

Just 24 hours later, she told ABC 10News she and her family can breathe easier. Plus, her grandchildren may be able to return to the creek for the first time in a year.

“Now that they're clearing it up, hopefully they'll be able to go down there and enjoy themselves again. But for now, I'm happy,” said Garza. “I’m very happy and I'm praying that it lasts for a while. I'm hoping the city does something to maintain it clean.”

But not everyone in the area is on the same page. ABC 10News met another neighbor named Mary-Lou, who said she’s glad the encampment is being cleared, but thinks the city should do more to support people before they end up on the streets.

“They go in and clean everything out, but it’s not going to solve the problem. They’ll be back. It’s really mixed emotions for me,” said Mary-Lou. “I know a lot of them need medication. I know a lot of them suffered from ADHD as a child.”

Escondido’s encampment ban means people are not allowed to camp within 500 feet of a school, shelter, park or transit hub. This applies even when no shelter beds are available.