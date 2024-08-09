Escondido begins enforcement of homeless encampment ban

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Enforcement of the City of Escondido's ban on homeless encampments began on Friday.

According to an ordinance approved by the Escondido City Council on June 26, unhoused individuals will not be allowed to camp within 500 feet of a school, shelter, parks or transit hubs -- regardless of shelter space or the number of beds available.

People at existing encampments will be given a 24-hour advanced notice to clear out; those who violate the order can face a misdemeanor or possible fines.

The passage of the ordinance in Escondido came two days before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled individual cities can enforce bans on homeless encampments at public spaces.

In late July, California Gov. Newsom issued an executive order that directed state agencies to clear out homeless encampments and encouraged city governments to adopt similar policies.

Newsom followed up with an announcement on Thursday that cities and counties could lose state funding if progress was not being made in removing encampments and reducing homelessness.

Even with the implementation of the encampment ban, the City of Escondido’s Homeless Committee is still trying to figure out where people can go once encampments are cleared.

Escondido Mayor Dane White said while the city does not currently have the resources to enforce a full-scale ban, the city is working with local nonprofit groups to find ways to expand the number of shelter beds and other resources for the unhoused.