'Home run swing': Man attacked with bat in Lemon Grove road rage attack

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - A trip to the grocery store turned into a brutal road rage attack when a driver went to his trunk to fetch a bat and struck a man in Lemon Grove.

“He looked down when he hit me. He absolutely was trying to cripple me,” said Jakob Andersen, 26.

Despite being on crutches, Jakob Andersen says he's lucky he wasn't hurt worse after the Sunday morning drive to the grocery store with his wife became a nightmare.

Andersen, who was in the passenger seat, says a few blocks before the Food 4 Less in Lemon Grove, he noticed a Honda Accord swerving on Broadway.

"All over the place, thought he was just on his phone," Andersen said.

They were behind the Honda at a light when it turned green.

"He didn't start going when the light turned green, so we beeped at him ... she doesn't lay on the horn or anything like that," Andersen said.

The car pulled ahead. Andersen says when they later pulled into a parking spot at Food 4 Less, the Honda parked behind them, blocking them in.

Andersen and his wife got out of their car, as did the other driver.

"I asked, ‘Do you have a problem?’ and he gets out, goes to his trunk and says are you sure you want a problem?" Andersen said.

Andersen says the lean, dark-haired man in his mid-20s retrieved a metal bat from the trunk and swung hard at his leg.

"This was a home run. This was not just warning me or anything. He went for my knee but missed. The intention was to try to break my leg," Andersen said. "Adrenaline shock of numbness throughout my body, and then just immediately, the pain set in."

Before his attacker drove off, Andersen's wife took a photo of the Honda. Because police haven't released the license plate information, we aren't revealing the license plate number.

Andersen didn’t suffer any broken bones. He was diagnosed with an internal bruise, which could keep him on crutches for weeks.

He filed a report with deputies, submitted the photo, and hopes the driver will soon be off the road.

"It's preposterous, it's silly. Letting someone know the light is green, and you try to cripple them," Andersen said. “He needs to be put away. He will do this again. He’s a dangerous person.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Office substation at 619-337-2000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

