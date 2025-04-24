Hillcrest resident raising awareness about trash fee protest option on city flyer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - People around San Diego are pushing back against the trash fee for single-family homes.

Steven Rosenstein has lived in Hillcrest for the past 36 years. During that time, he's resisted attempts to implement trash fees. While he's still fee free, that could come to an end soon.

"I think that the biggest thing is that people aren't aware of what's going on," said Rosenstein. "And the flyer is going to look like a piece of junk mail, so it's important to get that information out there."

Rosenstein is talking about this six-page notice that's being mailed to San Diego residents.

Along with letting people know about a public hearing in June discussing proposed fees, the notice has a little spot which gives residents the ability to protest, which is one of the last options they have to try and stop the fees.

"There will be a little form that you fill out with your name, your parcel number and it's basically that you protest the fee," said Rosenstein.

Paying for trash would be something new for most San Diego residents.

Back in 2022, voters overturned the "People's Ordinance," which made the city pay for waste collection for single-family homes since the 1900s. Measure B eliminated it and allowed the city to start charging for services.

In an interview with ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons earlier this month, Kirby Brady, the city's Interim Director for Environmental Services, explained the benefits.

"Measure B at its core is making sure that everybody's receiving quality service, but that everybody's paying for it. And right now that's not the case," said Brady.

ABC 10News reached out to the city for a comment on the protest and the proposed fees, but they were unable to conduct an interview.

Rosenstein is encouraging people to fill out the flyer.

"I've already spoken to most of the people on my street, but I may go to some other streets too. I may even pre-print the labels and hand it to people and say, 'Here, put a stamp on it,'" said Rosenstein.

