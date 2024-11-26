Why locals are changing their minds about San Diego trash service fees

After more than 100 years of free trash services under the people’s ordinance, a new price could be tacked on thanks to Measure B.

The city’s feedback meetings are meant to explain the how, why, and when this will happen.

They are even changing the minds of those who originally voted no on the measure.

One room in Rancho Bernardo is filled with people who want to know:

“How the city is spending our money and taxing us,” said Donna Myers, one of the attendees at the Trash Study Outreach events put on by the City of San Diego.

Lucky for them, there is no shortage of posters, diagrams, and demonstrations to explain it.

“So in response to the passing of Measure B, we began a public process to engage with the public,” said Jeremy Bauer, Assistant Director in the Environmental Services Department.

The measure, passed in 2022, allows the city to charge a fee for waste management services that currently doesn’t exist.

Leaving eligible single and multi-family properties the bill.

“Of course, I wanna see low fees. Because I'm on a fixed income and I don't, you know, my husband's in a memory care facility that costs a lot of money a month,” said Gloria Van Grove, another attendee at the event.

The People’s Ordinance was originally adopted back in 1919 and prevented the city from charging for trash collection and disposal.

It was even amended in 1986, before the Measure B vote undid that.

“And do you remember whether you voted yes or no on Measure B?” I asked.

“I voted no,” said Van Grove.

But even those who were originally against it are showing up and sharing their thoughts.

Some are even changing their minds on the matter, after getting more information 2 years later.

“If I was voting today I would vote yes,” said Myers.

The city’s outreach programs are scheduled weekly until December 10th, with surveysprovided online for those who can’t make it.

So those across the city can speak their minds.

“It'll make me feel a little bit better about it. It just depends what the city council decides to do with our opinions,” said Van Grove.

