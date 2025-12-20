Hillcrest man attacked inside CVS shares story as police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Hillcrest man is sharing his story after being attacked while filling a prescription at a local CVS, hoping it will lead to tips and an arrest of his assailant, who police believe may have struck again minutes later.

James Stephens was waiting at the counter inside the CVS on Washington Street on December 8 in the afternoon as a man was vandalizing the store.

"There was a homeless guy that was going through the store. He was yelling and throwing things off the shelf," Stephens said.

Stephens said less than a minute later, the man in his 30s wearing an SDSU cap was about three feet away from him.

"Hollering and he was 'bamming' on a glass case trying to bust it open," Stephens said.

The retired teacher says he acted instinctively, telling the man to ‘stop!’ before turning back to the clerk.

"I didn't see anything. I just remember being punched in the head," Stephens said.

The 67-year-old was treated at the hospital after the attack. While tests didn't show he suffered a concussion, Stephens said the assault has left him with lingering balance and other issues.

Police say his attacker took off, and about 10 minutes later, a man matching the same description walked into a Walgreens pharmacy a few blocks away and attacked a female employee. The suspect threw a massage gun and struck her on the side of her head before leaving the store. He remains at large.

The incident has left Stephens feeling unsafe in his own neighborhood.

"Disappointed and scared. Just don't feel comfortable anymore, in my neighborhood," Stephens said.

Since the attack, he has added a pocketknife to his list of self-defense items he carries with him, which includes a stun gun and pepper spray.

"He needs to be caught. He should not be wandering streets doing what he's doing. Next time it could be worse," Stephens said.

According to San Diego Police, the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a thin build, approximately 5'8", wearing a red SDSU hat, dark long-sleeve sweatshirt or hoodie, red shorts, and a gray backpack.

Walgreens issued the following statement: "The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our highest priority. We are cooperating with law enforcement and further questions should be directed to them."

CVS has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD Western Division at (619) 692-4800.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

