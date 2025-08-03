Hiker rescued at Rancho Peñasquitos trail after experiencing heat exhaustion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says first responders rescued a hiker who was experiencing heat exhaustion at a Rancho Peñasquitos trail Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call about the heat exhaustion around 2:40 p.m. at Los Peñasquitos Canyon, located at 7101 Park Village Road. A group of four people had been hiking in the area, and they were about one mile from the waterfall. One person was rescued due to heat exhaustion.

On Aug. 1, San Diego County announced three park closures due to high temperatures expected throughout the month. Several areas around the county will reach triple-digit temperatures in August, prompting the county to make this decision.

The park closures are as follows:



This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.