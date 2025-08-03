San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 3, 2025: Record heat possible mid week

For the rest of the weekend we’re staying warm and sunny! But get ready, we could see record-breaking heat for parts of San Diego County by the middle of the week.

This morning marine layer clouds are keeping things overcast, but those clouds will mix out between 8-10 a.m., with slower clearing in areas near the water.

By the early afternoon, the coastline will reach into the mid 70s. A high of 76° is expected for San Diego. Inland neighborhoods will reach close to 90°

The mountains will see highs around 90° with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Meantime the deserts will hit temps as hot as 112.

All of these highs are at or slightly above seasonal averages.

We’ll see similar conditions until we heat up even more Wednesday through Friday.

For the middle of the week, San Diego will reach up to 80°. At that time inland neighborhoods will see low to mid 90s.

The deserts are expected to break a temperature record Thursday, with an expected high of 116° for Borrego!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 88-96°

Deserts: 107-112°

