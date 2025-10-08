High school student develops website to compile resources for San Diego homeless population

A Junior in High School, Hayden Hughes has been working with people experiencing homelessness, volunteering at a homeless shelter downtown with his sister and dad, for four years.

When he needed to complete a service project as an Eagle Scout, his experience working with people experiencing homelessness informed the idea to build a website, compiling resources for people needing help in the county.

“I'm working with upwards of fifty organizations now,” Hughes said.

The site filters resources by age category and includes everything from where to get a free shower to local shelters. Since its creation, Hughes said the site has gotten around 15,000 views.

“You know, the biggest improvement I’ve been seeing is the simplicity of the site,” Hughes said. “We try to make everything on the front page super simple.”

But the real stroke of genius is putting the sit on distributable QR codes, passed around and taped up in public parks, so people who need resources might be able to find them quicker.

“It feels really great to see the impact this is making,” he said.