High gas prices take a rough toll on local food truck owner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While gas prices have dipped ever so slightly from one day to the next in San Diego, it’s still hitting people’s wallets to gas up their cars.

“July will be nine years in business, and we serve healthy comfort food,” Ari Behbahani, co-owner of The Go-Go Truck, said. “We go all around the county. We don't have a set location. We come here quite often, a few times a month, and we actually do the scheduling for it for the food trucks, and we do a lot of catering, basically wherever the money's at.”

But when that impact starts to hit your business and your livelihood, it starts to hit a little bit harder.

“It's been pretty rough. This gets eight miles to the gallon, so if you can imagine, that's not great gas mileage and during COVID-19, I think it was in 2022, we saw a jump that was kind of similar to this,” Behbahani said. “And then we were very happy when it went down, and then now it's just kind of every week has just been kind of getting worse and kicking our butts.”

Behbahani told ABC 10News that, depending on where they’re going, filling up a full tank for the truck is $200 when the truck is on empty.

“I would say once a week, we're filling up, but that's like $150, and then we have our propane, which is also going up, and then gas for the generator.”

That $150 weekly cost used to cost $120, according to the food truck owner.

Behbahani said the cost of food, including beef, has also gone up as gas prices have risen. It’s resulted in a small increase for their entrées.

But there’s another thing she’s having to overcome while battling the prices of gas.

“I have a breast cancer diagnosis, and it runs in my family,” Behbahani said. “Healthcare costs aren't low either, so it's kind of coming at us from both ends. Just trying to take it one day at a time and, like I said, hopefully by the time I'm out of convalescence that the gas prices maybe come down a little bit.”

While Behbahani’s in the midst of a fight for her business and her life, she’s serving up a message for everyone during these trying times.

“I think we've kind of probably all noticed that people are on edge and they're all getting hammered from all directions on all accounts, and I think just being kind to one another is really the biggest thing we can all do,” Behbahani said.