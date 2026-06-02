Heroic San Diego police officer's lawsuit accuses city of discrimination during PTSD treatment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police Officer Jonathan Wiese filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department, claiming disability discrimination.

Jonathan Wiese, a K-9 handler with SDPD, claims the city came to his home and took his canine, Uno, without consent, as Wiese was undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawsuit says Wiese developed PTSD while serving as a police officer and went on approved medical leave.

During that time, the lawsuit states that the city placed Uno in a kennel at another location and provided no reason for the dog's removal.

According to the lawsuit, Wiese "had no restrictions from any medical practitioner precluding him from being able to take care of all the responsibilities necessary for the housing and care for Uno."

The lawsuit also stated Wiese was discriminated against since he was suffering from a psychological injury and was treated differently from other K-9 officers who sustained physical injuries and were unable to work.

In August 2025, the Equal Employment Opportunity office conducted an investigation and advised the San Diego Police Department that there was "sufficient evidence to demonstrate a violation of the City’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policy.”

The lawsuit claims that despite the EEO investigation, no corrective actions were taken.

In 2020, Wiese rescued two toddlers after their father drove off Sunset Cliffs. He received the National Carnegie Medal, the nation's highest civilian honor.

In 2019, the North San Diego Chamber honored Wiese for his actions during the active shooter incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

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In a statement, SDPD said: "We take all allegations of this seriously. Our officers do difficult work protecting our communities, and with that come physical and mental health impacts. Due to the pending litigation and it being a confidential personnel matter, we are limited in what we can say further."

ABC 10News also reached out to the city for comment and the City Attorney's Office says it has no comment on pending litigation.