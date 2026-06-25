'Hero' MTS driver making slow recovery after bus fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Seven months after an MTS Access bus caught fire in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood, the driver who rescued a wheelchair-bound senior from the smoke-filled vehicle is speaking out for the first time as he recovers from a severe lung injury.

Jayden Campos, 38, had just 8 months on the job as an MTS Access driver — transporting riders with disabilities — when he pulled into a cul-de-sac to pick up a passenger that November morning. Another passenger, a wheelchair-bound senior, was already on board in the back of the bus.

"I saw the smoke, and as soon as I parked and opened the doors, I could smell plastic burning," Campos said.

Smoke was coming from a battery compartment on the side of the bus.

“Call dispatch, call 911. Number one, get the client out," Campos said.

As smoke filled the bus, Campos worked to free the rider.

"There are tiedowns I had to take out quickly," Campos said.

With the bus powered down, the wheelchair lift had to be manually deployed. Campos drew on his training to get it down and get his passenger moving.

"Trying to go fast, adrenaline. Just trying to get him out of there safely," Campos said. “He was scared. I was right in front of him, told him to hold onto me. Got him right out. Just grateful I got him out," Campos said.

By the time Campos stepped off the bus, the situation had grown more dangerous.

"When I got off bus, the flames, shooting out of bus and battery compartment," Campos said.

A nearby passenger who had been scheduled for pickup came outside with a fire extinguisher.

"Grabbed fire extinguisher… all the smoke went into my face," Campos said.

Campos used the extinguisher to put out the fire. The rider he evacuated was not hurt. Campos, a father of 7, was not as fortunate — he suffered a serious smoke inhalation injury.

"Run around with my son, who is autistic, and play with toys, but I can't really do that, I'm always out of breath," Campos said.

Campos remains on worker's compensation. His oxygen levels hover around 65%. He is grinding through lung exercises and physical therapy, coupled with medication. To return to work, his oxygen levels must reach 100%.

Despite the long road ahead, Campos says his motivation is clear.

“I’m determined to get back. I love my clients and what I do," Campos said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Campos with ongoing expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

