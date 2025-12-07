Heavy smoke above Escondido due to hay bale fire

ESCONDIDO, CA (KGTV) — Multiple San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews have been working through the night to extinguish a large fire involving hundreds of rolled and stacked hay bales in San Pasqual Valley, fire officials confirmed.

The fire, located at 15750 Old Milky Way, was first reported around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night, prompting an immediate response.

Residents in the surrounding area should expect to see smoke lingering into Sunday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials also told 10news this morning that smoke would be heavy in the area because of the cold air.

There is currently no threat to nearby structures, and no injuries have been reported.

