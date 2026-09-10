Heat cancels Santee Farmers Market; two vendors show up for regulars

Triple-digit temperatures forced the cancellation of the popular Santee Farmers Market Wednesday, leaving a usually busy East County shopping lot nearly empty.

The weekly market is a major opportunity for dozens of local vendors to connect with customers, showcase their products and build relationships in the community.

But while most vendors stayed home because of the dangerous heat that forced it to cancel— two decided to show up anyway.

Timothy Mapes, owner of A*Slobbrin Pet Bakery, has been selling at farmers markets for years.

“So many people were calling and canceling with the market manager, he decided to cancel the whole event,” Mapes said.

Still, Mapes came to Santee with a limited selection of his pet treats.

The reason? His regular customers.

“This was the week that they needed product for their dog or their cats,” Mapes said. “So that's who I was out here for.”

Mapes said some customers come to the market specifically to buy his products and will stock up for several weeks at a time.

He also said there is a special loyalty among his customers in East County.

“Out here in East County, everyone is very, very animal and dog friendly,” Mapes said. “They're very loyal.”

For another vendor, the decision to show up was about more than business.

Avy, owner of SD Lotus Bites, recently started the business and said the Santee market has been an important way to introduce customers to her food and her culture.

“SD Lotus Bites is almost two months,” Avy said.

Avy has years of experience in the food business, including running a bakery in China for 15 years. Now, she's bringing those flavors to East County.

She said each item is special to her and wants to share that with everyone.

“Because it's handmade from my heart, I want everybody to taste,” she said.

Despite the heat, customers still stopped by to support the vendors.

For Mapes and Avy, showing up Wednesday wasn't simply about making a sale.

It was about maintaining a connection with the people who come back week after week, even in a heat wav