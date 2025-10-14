Healthcare showdown week: Sharp workers to picket, Kaiser workers to strike

SAN DIEGO — It’s shaping up to be a tense week for healthcare workers across San Diego. Multiple picketing demonstrations — and even strikes — are planned at Sharp HealthCare and Kaiser Permanente hospitals, beginning Tuesday and continuing through the weekend.

At Sharp, more than 5,700 nurses, a part of the United Nurses Associations of California/ Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), are preparing to picket for three days before returning to the bargaining table. On Monday, workers gathered to make signs, taping and stapling them to sticks as they prepared to demand higher wages, stronger benefits, and changes to workplace policies.

“We’re asking for meaningful raises for everyone, including experienced nurses,” said registered nurse Dani Begley, who also wants to see improvements to Sharp’s sick leave policy. Begley said she was written up for 'excessive absence' after calling out sick with COVID-19 for just one day.

“It made me want to support the younger nurses who may be afraid to stand up for themselves,” she said.

In a statement, Sharp HealthCare said it plans to remain fully staffed during the picketing and remains “committed to reaching a fair and responsible contract for nurses.”

"Sharp is currently in contract negotiations with UNAC, the union which represents our registered nurses. The union informed us of plans to conduct informational pickets this week related to these negotiations. These pickets are not a strike, and the union has not called for a strike. Unlike a strike, picketing events do not involve a work stoppage. Sharp remains fully staffed and is continuing to provide the high-quality care our community members need and deserve. We remain committed to a fair and responsible contract for our nurses."

Meanwhile, at Kaiser Permanente, workers are taking their fight a step further — with a strike already set to begin Tuesday morning. The five-day walkout includes 31,000 UNAC/UHCP healthcare workers across California and Hawaii.

“We’ve done what we can, and now it’s time to take it to the community,” said Nikki Avey, a labor and delivery nurse who has been with Kaiser for 20 years. “The strain of trying to be in more than one place at a time has been exhausting.”

Avey, who also sits on the bargaining team, said Kaiser of stalling during negotiations. “I sat in Pasadena last week for five days, and they didn’t show up,” she said.

In response, Kaiser Permanente said it has been working with the union since May to reach an agreement and called the strike “unnecessary and disruptive.” The company’s latest offer includes a 21.5% wage increase over a four-year contract, which it says keeps pay above market rates.

Since May, we’ve been actively working with the Alliance of Health Care Unions to reach new national and local agreements in support of nearly 61,000 dedicated employees. Our latest offer increases their already above-market wages by an additional 21.5% over the four-year contract. The offer also enhances employees’ high-value medical plans and retiree benefits—benefits that have long made Kaiser Permanente an employer of choice. We value every member of our team, and our history of collaboration with labor unions.

Across the country, labor actions like these are becoming more common.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of major work stoppages has tripled in recent years — from fewer than 10 in 2020 to more than 30 last year

