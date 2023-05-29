Head-on collision in Sorrento Valley leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman is behind bars after a head-on collision in San Diego's Sorrento Valley neighborhood left three other people seriously injured Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard near the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 26-year-old woman drove her 2014 Ford Transit van eastbound in westbound lanes and crashed into the front of a westbound 2017 Honda Civic with a 42-year-old man and 44-year-old woman inside.

Police say the woman in the passenger seat of the Civic suffered life-threatening injuries such as a punctured liver, stomach bleeding, and multiple rib fractures.

The man driving the car suffered minor abrasions to his arms and pain in his right hip and back. The van driver also suffered internal injuries. She was arrested for felony DUI.