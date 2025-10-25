Halloween display thefts shock Spring Valley neighborhood

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Spring Valley mother's elaborate Halloween display has become the target of thieves, with surveillance video capturing the disturbing moment when children were apparently used to steal decorations worth hundreds of dollars.

Cindy Mata's animatronic Halloween display along Singletree Lane has been drawing crowds of neighbors and visitors, creating the perfect spooky atmosphere with screams, laughs, and plenty of frights. But last Saturday morning, the mother of five discovered her Bride of Chucky doll was missing.

"My youngest, she's 6 years old. She actually cried," Mata said. "You know, she said, ’Mom, I'm really sad because why would they take it?"

Surveillance video captured the theft just before 1 a.m. The footage shows a man and two children, both about 10 years old, approaching the display. A boy appears to take photos as a girl poses next to the Bride of Chucky animatronic. The three leave, but two minutes later, the children return without the adult.

The boy takes more photos before a beam from a flashlight appears, possibly a signal from someone off-camera. The girl then grabs the animatronic and both children run off.

"You know, it was mind-blowing that an adult was actually involved, you know, and encouraging and scouting with the children," Mata said. "We should be better role models. What example is that? Very disappointing."

The thefts didn't stop there. More than 48 hours later, just before 4 a.m., surveillance captured another figure in a hoodie walking by before yanking out a Dark Princess animatronic and taking off.

Mata says the total loss is more than $400. She has filed a report with the Sheriff's Office and has since replaced the Bride of Chucky doll while adding extra security measures, including sturdier anchors for the animatronics.

"You know, I don't want any thieves to ruin that moment for myself, the neighbors, my children," Mata said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

