Guy Fieri brings 'Flavortown' to San Diego with ghost kitchens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County will get a taste of Flavortown as celebrity chef Guy Fieri brings his kitchen to several kitchens around the county.

Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen will offer up delivery-only bites through a "ghost kitchen" or virtual restaurant concept, operating out of an existing restaurant's kitchen.

Locally, the delivery-only restaurant has kitchens listed in Carlsbad (out of the Buca di Beppo on Calle Barcelona), downtown San Diego (out of Buca di Beppo on 6th Avenue), and Mira Mesa (out of Buca di Beppo on Westview Parkway).

On the menu for fans of Fieri or his dishes are appetizers like Jalapeño Pig Poppers, burgers like the popular Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger, or sides like Flavortown Fries. A full menu can be found online here.

The business is a collaboration between Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, who owns the virtual restaurant group behind the kitchen.

"When Robert came to me with the idea of making some of my all-time favorite real-deal menu items available in virtual kitchens across the country, I was all in," said Fieri. "Now I get to bring Flavortown to your town!"

While Fieri is known for his Food Network shows "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Guy’s Grocery Games," the concept of ghost kitchens is less well-known. Sometimes called virtual kitchens, the businesses rely only on delivery or pickup online or phone orders.

Restaurant owners have embraced the model during the pandemic as a less expensive way to operate, as many restaurants have been forced to navigate partial or full closures. Many of these kitchens house multiple restaurants that utilize food delivery apps, avoiding the need for a brick-and-mortar location.

Flavortown Kitchen will deliver to consumers through most third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless.