'Guns for Gift Cards' event in La Mesa to collect unwanted firearms

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County officials and law enforcement will spend Saturday working to get firearms off the streets during a "Guns for Gift Cards" event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Civic Center, hosted by San Diego County Sheriff's Department, San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, and the United African American Ministerial Action Council.

Anyone can turn in their unwanted guns and receive a gift card ($100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns & $200 for assault weapons), and remain anonymous. The firearms will be accepted no questions asked, organizers said.

Firearms must be in working order to be eligible and placed unloaded in the truck of your vehicle when turning it into the event. Deputies will provide instructions to safely turn the firearm in.

All weapons collected will be destroyed.