Gun-threat suspect fatally shot by San Diego Police snipers in standoff identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot by San Diego Police Department snipers in Miramar Ranch North last week after allegedly threatening construction workers and a pest-control employee with a pistol and then pointing the weapon at officers.

Two SWAT team members opened fire on 59-year-old Eric Kulakow during a standoff in the area of Angelique Street and Cypress Canyon Road shortly after 1 p.m. on March 25, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings on the part of SDPD personnel under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

The events that led to the law enforcement gunfire began shortly after noon that day, when police got a report of a man pointing a handgun at a construction crew in the neighborhood just east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Poway Parkway.

While officers were en route to investigate, Kulakow allegedly proceeded to threaten an Orkin employee with the weapon, prompting him to take refuge in his work vehicle.

"Due to the nature of this call and the pest-control worker being locked inside of his truck, SDPD SWAT and emergency-negotiations officers were requested to assist," sheriff's Lt. Patrick Fox said.

When officers arrived to find Kulakow loitering in the area, still holding the pistol, he allegedly ignored their orders to drop the weapon and surrender. Police, including special weapons and tactics personnel, then set up a perimeter to contain the threat, Fox said.

Following a roughly hourlong standoff, the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at police as SWAT personnel were trying to get to the stranded post- control worker's truck and get him out of harm's way. At that point, SDPD Officers Brandon Jordan and Chris Lingenhol opened fire on Kulakow with their service rifles, sending him collapsing to the ground mortally wounded, his gun by his feet.

What prompted Kulakow's alleged threatening behavior remains unclear.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the (event) are still under investigation," Fox said Thursday. "Detectives are currently reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

