Friends share memories of suspect killed during Scripps Ranch S.W.A.T standoff

SCRIPPS RANCH (KGTV) — Julie Family visited her friend's home in Scripps Ranch on Wednesday, leaving flowers in his memory, with tears in her eyes.

"I can't believe it," Family said. "He was a good man."

Family says it was her friend who was shot and killed during a standoff with the San Diego SWAT team on Tuesday afternoon.

"My husband said I think it's Eric, 'I think it's Eric' and I said 'no, no it can't be Eric,'" Family said.

Family says she met him at the synagogue in Scripps Ranch three years ago and they developed a close friendship.

"He was the sweetest man, he was sweet and kind and loving," Family said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's office says the 59-year-old man was pointing a gun at people in the area. SDPD officers yelled several commands at him, but he didn't follow any of them. Family says he had struggled with mental health issues since his parents passed away last year.

"He was afraid someone would break in, he put a lot of stuff in the windows, so he wasn't doing well. I said Eric, it's a good idea for you to get someone to help you. He told me 'Oh I don't believe in that Julie,'" Family said.

SDPD called in SWAT officers to help evacuate people from the area. Officers broke through this fence to discreetly enter into Morgan Wurtzler's home for a better vantage point of the armed man.

"They came up the stairs, set up here, and the suspect was on the corner over there," Wurtzler said.

Wurtzler says officers set up on her balcony. She says that's where they shot the man after he approached them with his gun. He died at the scene. Family remembers the man he was.

"He was a wonderful guy," Family said. "Loved his flowers and his backyard."

Her bouquet left in his driveway as a lasting symbol of their friendship.