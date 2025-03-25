Officer shoots gun-wielding man in Miramar Ranch North

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A San Diego Police Department sniper shot a man who allegedly threatened several people with a gun Tuesday in Miramar Ranch North, authorities reported.

The condition of the suspect, who apparently suffered a bullet wound to the head, was not immediately clear.

The suspect reportedly had pointed a handgun at several bystanders, including a pest-control worker, at about noon in the area of Angelique Street and Cypress Canyon Road, east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Poway Parkway, according to the SDPD.

Police sent a SWAT team to the neighborhood near Miramar Reservoir and shut down traffic lanes in the immediate area while working up plans to get the suspect into custody.

Shortly after 1 p.m., an officer opened fire on the man, sending him to the ground bleeding from the head. It was not immediately clear exactly what prompted the gunfire.

No further details were available in the early afternoon, SDPD Officer Colin Steinbroner said.

