Group of pickleballers from North Clairemont Rec Center upset over reduced hours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – More than a dozen rec centers across San Diego will have reduced hours starting Saturday.

It comes after the City’s budget for 2027 was finalized in June.

But a group of pickleballers who call North Clairemont their home court is saying the reduction in hours is out of bounds.

“We normally play at North Clairemont, and that is our home. We've been playing there for almost 4 years, and we have an organization there where we open; the gym opens at 9:30 (a.m.) for people to come in and learn how to play pickleball,” Donna Monaghan, who is a part of the pickleball group that plays at North Clairemont, said.

But following the reduction in hours, Monaghan said their home court is no more.

“We're there from Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 (a.m.) to 1:30 (p.m.)," Monaghan said. "The hours are reduced, and we're not allowed to play pickleball there anymore. There's no pickleball at North Clairemont.”

Originally, North Clairemont Rec Center's hours were 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday & Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

As of this Saturday, the rec center will now be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Friday and Sunday remaining unchanged.

It’s one of the 16 rec centers in the City of San Diego from Ocean Beach to Rancho Penasquitos that will have reduced hours starting on Saturday.

“I understand budget cuts and all of that stuff, but why with what we have? We’re the only organization that has the teaching and that people can come in and learn how to play pickleball and better their health,” Monaghan said.

ABC 10News reached out to the City about the reduction in reduction in rec center hours.

“Beginning August 29, 16 City recreation centers will have new operating hours consistent with funding approved in the Fiscal Year 2027 Adopted Budget. Parks and Recreation developed schedules for each affected facility based on available operating hours, existing programming and community use. During the budget process, the City also heard from residents about the importance of preserving afternoon and evening access, particularly for after-school activities and youth and adult sports programs,” the City of San Diego told ABC 10News in a statement. “Parks and Recreation will continue to offer recreation programs and services during each center’s operating hours. Updated hours for all City recreation centers are available on the Parks and Recreation Department’s website. At some locations, the new schedules shift operating hours from the morning to later in the day. This helps maintain afternoon and evening access for after-school activities, recreation programs and sports within the operating hours available under the adopted budget.”

“I’m just disappointed,” Steve Barton, who upset with reduced rec center hours, said. “I feel like they just did it without really thinking, and unfortunately, common sense is at a loss here in San Diego.”

The City of San Diego sent ABC 10News the following statement when it comes to the concerns and issues those from the North Clairemont pickleball group:

“The City understands that the change to pickleball hours at the North Clairemont Recreation Center is an adjustment for residents who regularly use the facility in the morning.

As part of updated operating schedules at recreation centers across the City, North Clairemont Recreation Center has adjusted its programming schedule, including the hours available for pickleball. Parks and Recreation staff worked to maintain access to programs and activities within the center’s available operating hours. Residents looking for morning pickleball opportunities can also use Nobel and Standley rec centers which offer pickleball access during morning hours.

Updated recreation center hours are available on the City’s Parks and Recreation website. Residents can also contact Parks and Recreation staff with questions or feedback about programming and schedules.

Here are more of the outdoor court locations:



Olive Grove Park – 2 courts, 7 am - Dusk

Lindbergh Neighborhood Park – 3 courts, 7 am - Dusk

Kearny Mesa – 4 courts, available from 8 am - 2 pm

Nobel Recreation Center – 2 courts, 7 am - Dusk

Standley Recreation Center – 2 courts, 7 am - Dusk”

When it comes to just driving to a new rec center to play the sport the group loves, Monaghan said that’s easier said than done.

“Some of us can drive and come here, but most of those people can't; they can't make it anywhere else, but that facility covers a lot of area where people can't go anywhere else. Now they've lost, they've lost that ability,” Monaghan said.